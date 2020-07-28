S.I. Newhouse Professor Remembers Regis Philbin

ABC will pay tribute to treasured member of the family, Regis Philbin, who passed away on July 24th.

Philbin, who got his start on ABC late night was also known as a ‘morning maestro’ as producer and host of his long-running morning show. He also made a name for himself as host of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.’

Bob Thompson, of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, is the nation’s leading expert on popular culture and shares his thoughts on the Guinness world record holder who spent more time on national television than anyone else.

‘Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro – A special edition of 20/20’ airs Tuesday, July 28th at 8pm on News Channel 9.

