S.M.A.R.T. ways to reach your goals

Sticking to new years resolutions can be tough. Research shows that only 8 percent are successful at keeping them. The Declutter Coach, Deb Cabral, suggested setting goals every January instead.

Cabral said a good method to success is to set s.m.a.r.t. goals, specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time frame. Be specific about what you want to achieve. Determine how you will measure your progress and success. The goal has to be something you know you can attain. Make your goal is relevant to you and not what others want or think. Finally, set time frames to keep you on track.

Another helpful tip from Cabral, write your goals down. “They say that you are more successful when you write them down and you’re more likely to achieve them,” Cabral said. Get the idea outside of your head and on to either paper or digital so you can see it.

Focus on what is important when setting goals. Many times we try to do everything and in turn spread ourselves thin. When focusing on everything we often overcompensate and end up not being good at anything. Cabral’s tip to becoming more focused is to set M.I.T.’s, most, important tasks. She uses the acronym and asks herself, what are the most important things I need to do today.

Finally, the key to successful goal setting is to share what you are doing. “There’s nothing better than having an accountability buddies,” Cabral said.

Click here for more great tips for getting organized, or watch Deb’s show Organization Motivation. It airs on NewsChannel 9 Saturdays at 5:30am and Monday on MeTV at 1:30pm.