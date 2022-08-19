GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The midway rides are a true fair staple and with 40 rides already on the NYS Fairgrounds and another 30 arriving Monday, the New York State Department of Labor has its work cut out for them.

Every ride on the midway is inspected by NYS DOL inspectors multiple times before it’s given the green light to operate during the fair, and associate safety and health inspector, Rudy Gotez said the inspection process starts before the rides even get off the trucks.

“We start looking at things when they first arrive racked on the truck and then when they bring it out to the midway we start looking at things that you can see when they’re unfolded and start to be set up,” Gotez said.

Inspectors are looking for any damage that may have occurred in transit, excessive corrosion, or non-factory authorized pieces. Once the rides are inspected inside the truck and laid out on the midway, the rides are built.

“Once the rides are together we make sure it’s assembled properly, parts aren’t forced or cut to be fit. We make sure that everything is attached tightly.” Rudy Gotez, Associate Safety and Health Inspector

Once the third inspection is complete and the ride has passed, an official Department of Labor tag is placed on each ride near the front gates to visibly show fairgoers that the ride passed inspection and the last date it was inspected.

The Department of Labor inspectors are also onsite for the duration of the fair and conduct routine inspections to make sure the rides are operating properly and the people operating them are abiding by all the safety measures.

Each ride is also inspected daily by the ride operators and the NYS Fair hires a third-party safety consultant as an added layer of protection. Gotez says they also conduct a safety drill with local fire departments before the fair begins to successfully practice getting people off the chair lift if it were to malfunction.

Gotez says it’s important that fairgoers abide by the rules such as the height requirement, keeping extremities inside the ride, and wearing all safety seat belts and/or restraints to keep themselves and others safe while enjoying the midway rides.