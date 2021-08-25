‘Saint of South Street’ hands out $511.11 to neighbors impacted by flooding

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brian Timmins of Camillus didn’t have his house flood as badly as some of his neighbors.

Last week, high waters along South St. and Green St. flooded out homes and businesses. The clean-up there is still ongoing.

Earlier this week while cleaning off his car, Timmins was approached by a stranger who handed him an envelope and walked away. The envelope read “Some small help.”

Timmins went inside and opened it. What he found was not small at all.

“I realized I am looking at five one-hundred dollar bills,” Timmins said. “And a ten dollar bill. A one dollar bill and 11 cents. I didn’t know what to do. I said ‘Oh my God’ what’s going on here?”

A note inside read in part: ” When you see a series of 1’s, the angels are nearby.”

Timmins wasn’t the only one in his neighborhood to receive this random act of kindness. At least of dozen of his neighbors were given similar gifts.

Timmins described the man as a “normal looking person in their 40s or 50s.”

He doesn’t know who they are, but is thankful for what they did to help after the flood.