Salem Hyde Elementary switching to online learning for 2 weeks after 6 staff members test positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Salem Hyde Elementary School will switch to remote learning for two weeks after six staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
On Friday, the district announced that one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Michael Henesey with the Syracuse City School District confirmed that six staffers have tested positive.
The Onondaga County Health Department found that five other staff members have tested positive after the initial case on Friday, bringing that total to six.
Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, all students will be learning online for two full weeks.
