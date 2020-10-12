Salem Hyde Elementary switching to online learning for 2 weeks after 6 staff members test positive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Salem Hyde Elementary School will switch to remote learning for two weeks after six staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, the district announced that one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Michael Henesey with the Syracuse City School District confirmed that six staffers have tested positive.

The Onondaga County Health Department found that five other staff members have tested positive after the initial case on Friday, bringing that total to six.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, all students will be learning online for two full weeks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected