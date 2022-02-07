Sales made from new BBQ chips to go towards the Food Bank of CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a new snack, look no further! By purchasing a bag of Syracuse Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s new chips, you can help end hunger.

A Western New York potato chip company, New York Chips, has been working with Dinosaur Bar-B-Que to create and perfect a flavored chip just like their sauce.

“We finally nailed it down, and then we decided that we would love to donate to a good cause and what better organization than the Food Bank of Central New York,” says Liz Balduzzi, marketing director for Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Fresh out on store shelves at Wegmans, the chips aren’t just a great snack but are also helping those in need.

“Dinosaur Bar-B-Que receives a fee for every bag, you know its called a licensing fee for every bag that’s sold, and then what they’re going to do is they’re going to donate that entire profit from that licensing fee to Food Bank of Central New York,” says Lynn Hy, chief development officer at Food Bank of CNY.

Whether you buy one or two bags, it can go a long way!

“You know it’s for a good cause, and it supports Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, it supports the Food Bank. So I said, why not? Let’s try something new,” says Sarah Graf, a shopper at Wegmans.

Whether it’s helping the Food Bank of CNY buy food or keeping their trucks on the roads to make deliveries in the 11 counties they serve.

“We provide nutrition education, snap outreach, advocacy services, and outreach services. So all of that, when you donate to Food Banks of Central New York, it supports all of those endeavors so that we can help people who are struggling with hunger,” says Hy.

The chips will be sold at Wegmans, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurants, Tops Friendly Markets, Walmart, Save A Lot, Quicklee’s, 7-Eleven, and more than 100 independent grocery stores coming soon.

Click here for more details about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

If you are interested in donating to the Food Bank of Central New York, click here.