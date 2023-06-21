SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What will become of the area behind some fencing is a vision for Syracuse that was at least six years in the making.

“Just an opportunity to work in their own neighborhood and grow their own neighborhood,” said Emanuel Henderson, one of Salina 1st’s managing partners. “We’ll also have office space in there for those who need it. We’ll have the shared conference room.”

It’s called Salina 1st. And the concept is a first for the Salt City – the first all-minority-led commercial development. For Henderson, this is personal.

“This wasn’t a dream of mine, this was my father’s dream,” Henderson explained. “He always thought that for us to be sustainable, we need to be able to manufacture things in our own community and be self sustainable.”

Renderings provided by Salina 1st:

Salina 1st is where South Salina Street and Tallman Street intersect, right across from JMA Wireless. They were intentional about this location.

“We need this gateway to expand, especially with 81 coming through, with Micron coming through and all the other projects that’s coming in this community. We need to show that we’re going to stand and build our own community up.” Emanuel Henderson, Salina 1st Managing Partner

Henderson said they have partnered with JF Real Estate to assist them with leasing their commercial real estate.

“They’re giving us the exposure that we can’t do as business owners and do it ourselves,” Henderson said of the partnership.

It’s all to help other businesses do the same.

Salina 1st is looking for more investors. To learn more visit them online.