SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A 23-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run in the Town of Clay.

Joshua Schiano of the Town of Salina was arraigned Friday night on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Schiano is accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed 22-year-old Madison Faltisco as she walked along Route 57 near Seneca Savings.

Investigators believe Faltisco was hit by the vehicle late Thursday night. Her body was found by a passer-by around 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s belive Schiano was involved in a crash at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Route 57 shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Investigators believe Schiano hit Faltisco shortly before the crash.

The investigation is continuing.