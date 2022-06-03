SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Town of Salina man with possessing and promoting child pornography.

Harry Blane, 63, was arrested on Wednesday by Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to the Onondaga County ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children.)

Blane is accused of uploading and promoting child sexual abuse material via social media applications. Blane was subsequently charged with the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child (D-felony) and

possessing a sexual performance by a child (E-felony).

The investigation into Blane began when members of the ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), that Blane was utilizing social media applications to upload and promote child sexual abuse material.

Blane was arraigned yesterday and is currently being held at the Justice Center on $2,500 cash and $10,000 bond. He is due back in the Town of Salina Court on June 7th. The investigation is ongoing.