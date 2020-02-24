Salina man pleads not guilty to manslaughter

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Salina man has pleaded not guilty in court to manslaughter charges relating to the death of a young child.

According to detectives, Matthew Brennan shook 1-year-old Mason Washburn back in August of 2018.

The baby was taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital with a severe brain hemorrhage. Mason died last November.

Brennan initially fled to North Carolina after the infant’s death and missed a court appearance. He was extradited back to New York.

On Monday, Brennan pleaded not guilty to both manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due back in court on March 9.

