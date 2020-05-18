Salina Plaza to replace Perseverance Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A small construction project is happing in downtown Syracuse. The city is building Salina Plaza at the corner of Salina Street and Fayette Street.
You will find more seating and more space to enjoy the fresh air.
It was formerly known as Perseverance Park and will be ready to welcome downtown’s workforce when employees start to come back to their offices.
