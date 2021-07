TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are some new features in the recently released I-81 report, but it’s still probably not enough for everyone. Some in the suburbs have been saying, since the grid plan came out two years ago, that it will hurt them and their businesses.

Salina Town Supervisor Colleen Gunnip has been one of the leaders working to lessen the impact on the northern suburban business community. She joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about it.