Salmon River Fine Arts Center seeking amateur artwork for this year’s Sunday Artists Show & Competition

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is looking for entries for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show and Competition.

Any non-professional artist can enter up to four pieces and any media is accepted. A non-professional artist is defined as anyone not earning a living from their art.

Artwork must be received by Saturday, May 8th. There is a $5 fee for members and a $10 fee for non-members.

The exhibit runs from May 16 through June 9 and artwork will be hung in the Art Center’s gallery as well as displayed online.

Cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design, and craftsmanship.

You can find more information and see the prospectus and guidelines here.