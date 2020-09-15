Salmon River lower fly fishing zone closed until further notice

(WSYR-TV) — Normally, the lower fly fishing zone on the Salmon River is open from now until May of next year, but it will be different this fall.
It’s all part of a new plan to protect the fish.
The DEC announced that the hot spot will remain closed until further notice in an effort to save more salmon eggs.
The Salmon River supports the largest fall runs of salmon and trout in New York. This makes it one of the state’s most heavily fished waters.
