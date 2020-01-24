PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salmon River Winter Festival kicks off in Pulaski on Friday.

The Town of Richland is hosting the weekend-long event, showcasing snow sports, activities, and much more.

Events start on Friday night and run through Sunday.

Events include snowmobiling, crafts, food, live performances and even a snowman making competition!

The first event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9