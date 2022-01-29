Salmon River Winter Festival returns to Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salmon River Winter Festival has returned to Northern Oswego County this weekend. The event kicked off on Friday, January 28, and runs through Sunday, January 30.

Both Pulaski and Sandy Creek will participate in this event by greeting people with 3 different types of food challenges, a snowshoe walk/run at Selkirk Shores, snow sculptures, children’s activities, and more.

The event is free to the public, but anyone wishing to serve as a judge in the food challenges should purchase a $5 ballot for the day that they participate.

See below restaurants and taverns participating in the food challenges:

Altmar Hotel, 6 Mill St., Altmar

Richland Hotel, 243 Main St., Richland

Fairways and Dreams, 6927 NYS Rte. 3, Richland

The Lakeside, 7116 NYS Rte. 3, Pulaski

LD’s on the River: 4838 Jefferson St., Pulaski

The End Zone Sports Bar: 3435 Maple Ave., Pulaski

11 North Bar and Grill: 5233 US Route 11, Pulaski

Olde School Pub, 2066 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek

JD’s Tavern and Grill, 6059 S. Main St., Sandy Creek

Pond Pit BBQ, 8883 NYS Rte. 3, Sandy Creek

Sand Bar, 8431 NYS Rte. 3, Pulaski

Amy’s Eddies Cove, 28 Lakeshore Rd., Pulaski

Kyle’s Wigwam, 45 Wigwam Drive, Pulaski

Ma Barkers, 5095 US Rte. 11, Pulaski

Millhouse Market, 3790 NYS Rte. 13, Pulaski

Friday kicked off with a bang as contestants participated in the mac and cheese challenge. Saturday, the chili challenge. Still to come? The wing challenge. Set to take place on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

While in attendance, spectators and participants can expect to enjoy live music and entertainment such as Crazy Al Karaoke, Joe Battles, Spencer Walker, Brett Falso, and Dam Dog throughout the weekend.

Selkirk Shores State Park will again offer free snowshoe rentals for anyone wanting to hike on Jan. 29 and 30 as part of the festival on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The host of the event, Half-Shire Historical Society, will host a small craft show and activities for children throughout the weekend.

Proceeds from the Salmon River Winter Festival will help fund a community service scholarship in honor of the late Erma Schroeder, an integral member of the Half-Shire Historical Society.

The scholarship is awarded to a local graduating high school senior who exemplifies the community service characteristics that Erma Schroeder valued. Additional proceeds support other initiatives at Half-Shire.

Single-day tickets and tickets for the weekend are available at the Half-Shire Historical Society, located at 1100 County Route 48 in Richland, and Designs of Elegance floral shop, located at 3891 Rome Road Pulaski.

For a complete schedule of activities and registration information, visit the Salmon River Winter Festival Facebook page or contact Shawn Doyle at spdinpul@hotmail.com or 315-602-6388.