Salon owner fearful of another shutdown as COVID-19 cases surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The designated yellow zone doesn’t shut down non-essential businesses, but based on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s map, the next zone, the orange zone, would.

Some Syracuse hairstylists are fearful of another shutdown, including Kasey Castetter.

Castetter owns Evan Michael’s Salon and she’s just now bouncing back from the shut down in the Spring. “It was quite devastating, to be honest with you,” she said.

Salons are not restricted in the designated “yellow zone” but if we enter the “orange zone” it could close their doors💇🏽‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️

When the pandemic first hit Central New York and the salon was forced to close for months, Castetter spent time making COVID-safe changes and prepping for clients.

Now, back on her feet, her salon is in the yellow zone, but Castetter is afraid of what might happen next.

Onondaga County micro-cluster yellow zone

“If it comes to the point where we have to close I just, I don’t know what we would do,” Kasey Castetter, Owner of Evan Michael’s Salon, Syracuse

If she doesn’t work she doesn’t get paid. Castetter needs the money, but she also wants to be there for her clients.

“I think that people are looking for something to feel good and we get to offer that to them,” said Castetter.

She’s added wood dividers between clients, different sanitizing stations and does temperature checks at the door. Castetter is doing everything she can to protect her staff and even look out for her sick mother at home.

“I’m hoping that by us doing our part that other people will do theirs,” she said.

Castetter is praying for the best and pleading for people to think of the sick, the vulnerable and the struggling small businesses.

“Stay safe, stay home if you’re sick and wash your hands,” she said.

