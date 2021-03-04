Salt City Bar now serving up coffee and cocktails inside the Salt City Market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Known for smooth, rich, coffee, Salt City Coffee has a new location inside the Salt City Market.

Sticking with the theme, it’s called Salt City Bar. When you step inside you’ll find Moscow mules, mojitos, margaritas, beer, wine, mocktails, and more.

It’s like a full coffee shop kind of chill vibe in the afternoon for drinks for business workers, and then at night it kind of like morphs into this whole new beautiful space. Maria Metthe, Co-Owner

There’s something for everyone. “For those who want a latte in the afternoon or the mom who might need a margarita in the afternoon,” said Metthe.

How early is too early for cocktails?🍹🍸



You can now get your margarita fix or espresso martini 7 days a week starting at 11am at Salt City Bar. They’re known for ☕️ but the classic cafe branched out in the best way🍷



We’ll take you inside at 5 on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/r1H60Fhn1J — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) March 4, 2021

Part of their mission is to simply support Syracuse and the vendors inside the market. So, no matter the time of day, you can take your spritz for a walk through the market and keep supporting local.

“I feel like this is a beautiful picture of growth. New things for the city can still happen despite a pandemic.” maria metthe

It’s a sign of hope, community, and a place for people to come together while looking forward to putting a season of loss behind us.

“We are envisioning this for Syracuse, getting past the pandemic,” she said.

If you need that cup to get you going, Salt City Bar serves coffee daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alcohol is on tap from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

You can follow Salt City Bar online or on Instagram.