Salt City Coffee closes doors, but keeps window open for customers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Salt City Coffee has shut its doors but is keeping its window open for customers.
The coffee shop on West Onondaga Street has switched to contactless ordering — either online or by phone — to keep both customers and crew physically apart and cut down on any potential spread of germs.
Customers can also order bags of beans to be delivered to your door if you live in the City of Syracuse.
