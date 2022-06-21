FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Salt City coffee has a new location in the Fayetteville Square Plaza!

The owners of Salt City Coffee, located at 509 W. Onondaga St., have expanded their café. Lovers of the coffee shop can now venture to Fayetteville to grab a cup of Joe!

Salt City Coffee is now operating the Soleil Café and are offering a special discount in honor of the new ownership.

Customers who visit the location are welcomed to use the discount SOLEIL20 to receive 20% off their purchase at the Soleil Café in Fayetteville Square Plaza.