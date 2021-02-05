Salt City Market gears up for a big weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vendors at the Salt City Market are making sure they have plenty of food on hand this weekend, especially for Super Bowl Sunday.

It was during their grand opening that all 10 of the market’s vendors ran out of grub in one day! That forced vendors to burn the midnight oil to be sure there was plenty more to go around.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with one vendor about what that opening weekend was like.

It was just madness. You know, we opened at 11, the next time I looked up we like didn’t have a ticket in the window. Was about 4:30, so you know it was just cooking our hearts out and hoping that everyone loves what we’re doing here. Sara Tong-Ngork — Owner/Executive Chef at Firecracker Thai Kitchen

If you’re planning to go, takeout, curbside, and delivery will still be available. Be sure to use the Salina Street and Clinton Street entrances.