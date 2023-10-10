SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a farewell to Farm Girl Juicery, a pressed juice and smoothie joint at Salt City Market, means there is a slot to fill.

Salt City Market wrote, “Farm Girl Juicery will be leaving the Salt City Market as they welcome a new little one into the world,” in a release.

Farm Girl Juicery’s final day in the market will be Sunday, Nov. 12.

But, with the loss of one, came the gain of two more.

In 2024 the market will welcome SINBUN and ElleRae’s Tacos.

Salt City Market says that the choice comes after months of interviewing, testing recipes, and trying them out in their Teaching Kitchen.

SINBUN, owned by Bri and Jake Lastrina, is a reinvention of the classic cinnamon bun. The duo has created savory and sweet buns, included with a fun dining experience.

SINBUN’s buns will include:

Apple Crisp Bun

Build-Your-Own Pizza Bun

Cheeseburger Bun

And more

“SINBUN graduated from the Salt City Market and Centerstate CEO’s Start It Class in 2021, and since then has been hard at work hosting pop-ups at the Salt City Test Kitchen, Taste of Syracuse, and Harvey’s Garden before most recently expanding to a café and production kitchen in the McCarthy Mercantile,” said Salt City Market.

SINBUN will added to the Salty City Market lineup in February of 2024 and will be in Miss Prissy’s old stall.

As for ElleRae’s Tacos, the business is owned by Danielle Jackson and operated by her and her partner, Angel Field.

The taco joint is inspired by “the owner’s upbringing in San Jose, California, and her desire to bring great Cal-Mex food to Central New York. ElleRae’s Tacos began as a home-based operation, and after years of building their fan base and sales through word of mouth, they amassed a loyal following,” said Salt City Market.

ElleRae’s will serve:

Fresh tacos

Quesadillas

Street corn

And more

Elle Rae’s will be at Salty City Market in May of 2024 and will be moving next to Big in Burma.