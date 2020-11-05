Salt City Market holding takeout events while food hall is finished

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A delay in opening the Salt City Market is not stopping the food stall vendors there from cooking up their specialties.

The market was supposed to be finished and open to the public in November but that’s been pushed back to January.

A delay in getting some materials needed to finish the project have pushed back the opening.

“It would have been nice to open in November but being delayed until January is just fine, mostly because a lot of us are new at this and it gives us more time to tweak our craft,” says Ngoc Huynh, who will operate Mamma Hai food stall at Salt City Market.

While the food hall on South Salina Street is being finished, a kitchen and former restaurant on the city’s northside is being used by the market’s vendors to hold takeout events.

Market Manager Adam Sudmann says, “If you walk through one day and you wait 48 hours and you walk through another day you will be astonished about how much changes.”

But Sudmann adds they’re not letting a delay in opening the market from setting back the market’s mission.

“It’s to cook food and share culture and break bread with people and build community. So, the chance to get to do that this fall it’s made everybody so happy,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

One or two vendors each of the next seven Fridays are having takeout events from the With Love restaurant at 435 North Salina St. in Syracuse.

Huynh tells NewsChannel 9, “And then another nice thing about these takeout events too is the fact that it really gives us a chance to prepare, and take precautions and deal with COVID and how do we work with COVID and work with customers and be safe.”

“There’s something about opening in January and that feeling of a new year, and new start, and I think after the 2020 that everyone’s had it’s just going to be really exciting to have something new and fresh and positive popping up in Syracuse,” says Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Salt City Market, CJ Butler.

