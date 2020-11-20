Salt City Market holding virtual job fair

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Salt City Market is holding a virtual job fair! If you’re interested in working at the Market, you’re asked to click here and fill out a questionnaire, which will then be sent to all the vendors. If vendors are interested, they’ll reach out to the applicant.

Positions are available at all 10 food stalls, as well as Salt City Coffee and Bar, Syracuse Cooperative Market, and Dignity Works.

Applications will be accepted until November 30 at 11:59 p.m.

