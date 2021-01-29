Salt City Market in Syracuse now open

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ready, set, dine! The Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse opened its doors Friday afternoon.

Organizers say the market is much more than a food hall. 10 new vendors are sharing their cuisine, recipes, and diversity with the community.

“It’s our first day of business. We are super excited for it. We do want to be cautious of this moment that we’re in so we are going to ask that folks try and join us but also that we’re going to be conscientious about how many people come into this building,” said market manager, Adam Sudman.

The market will open 25% of its indoor dining capacity but takeout, curbside, and delivery are available. They ask if you plan to visit this weekend, use the Salina Street and Clinton Street entrances.