Salt City Market opening date pushed back to January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salt City Market is pushing back its opening by a couple months, to January. The new food hall was originally set to be ready in November. 

The Salt City Market says they have run into a few delays getting materials.  

NewsChannel 9 was told they’re planning a series of curbside events from the “With Love, Restaurant” space on North Salina Street this fall to keep giving food to the community in the meantime.

