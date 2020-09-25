Salt City Market opening date pushed back to January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salt City Market is pushing back its opening by a couple months, to January. The new food hall was originally set to be ready in November.

The Salt City Market says they have run into a few delays getting materials.

NewsChannel 9 was told they’re planning a series of curbside events from the “With Love, Restaurant” space on North Salina Street this fall to keep giving food to the community in the meantime.