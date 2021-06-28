Salt City Market partner with the Rescue Mission to create ‘Ambassador Program’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Salt City Market, in collaboration with the Rescue Mission, has created a workforce development initiative called the Ambassador Program.

Its mission is to create employment opportunities for clients of the Rescue Mission while extending hospitality and security for the market.

“We’re excited to be able to lean on the Ambassadors and their specific expertise in human relationships,” says Adam Sudmann, Market Manager. “They bring so much value, and their work is crucial in facilitating an environment where everyone feels safe, comfortable, and most of all, welcome.”

Employees in the Ambassador Program will wipe down tables, assist with highchairs, open doors, answer questions and help carry out customer’s groceries.

The program also helps Ambassadors the opportunity to build up their resume.

“Partnering Rescue Mission residents with the Salt City Market as Ambassadors not only provides valuable on-the-job training and experience in customer service, but also reconnects individuals with the greater Syracuse community,” says Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg. “Moreover, positive interactions with the Ambassador team smash community stereotypes about what it means to experience homelessness in Central New York.”

The Ambassador program is modeled after a similar initiative launched by the City Mission in Troy, New York.