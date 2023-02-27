(WSYR-TV) — Since it opened, the Salt City Market has introduced Central New York to cuisine from around the world. Now, they want to give back.

They are holding a baklava bake sale to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Market manager Adam Sudmann along with Tim Saka, president of the CNY Rise Center, shared details on the fundraiser.

Here is how to donate: baklavasale.square.site.

Gaziantep, Turkey – near the epicenter of the quake – is the birthplace of Baklava, hence the idea for the bake sale. Syracuse is home to quite a few Syrian & Turkish people who have resettled here, bringing beautiful cuisine and culture to our region.

Volunteers will prepare Turkish-style baklava that is loaded with walnuts, crispy filo dough and creamy butter. All of the proceeds will go to victims of the earthquake.

Upon making an online donation, you can visit Salt City Market on Saturday, March 4 from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. to pick up.