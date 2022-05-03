SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Urban Partnership, who own the Salt City Market in Downtown Syracuse, is looking for an artist to create a large mural for their outdoor dining space. The mural, according to the Syracuse Urban Partnership, would “convey the dynamic energy happening inside the Salt City Market.”

The mural would be on the south-facing wall of the market’s outdoor alleyway dining area, along the Whitlock Building. According to the Syracuse Urban Partnership, the space is 34 feet tall by 110 feet wide — but artists are not required to fill the entire canvas and are encouraged to create different concepts.





There is also a painted heart on the wall that has been in place for over 30 years, and the Syracuse Urban Partnership requests that the heart be incorporated into the larger mural.

The budget for the project would range from $35,000 to $75,000, commensurate with the scale and detail of the proposal, says the Syracuse Urban Partnership.

The Syracuse Urban Partnership also adds that the project is technically a nationwide call, but preference will be given to CNY artists or artists with ties to the area.

“We want to highlight the Salt City Market as a place where all people are welcome, and where we can set our sights on the future of Syracuse with a vision full of hope and progress,” said Maarten Jacobs, Executive Director.

You can read about the project proposal requirements on the Salt City Market’s website. You can also email your finished proposal to MJacbos@allynfoundation.org.

The deadline for the proposal is Friday, June 3, 2022, at 5 p.m.