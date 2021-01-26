Salt City Market to open on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The newly renovated Salt City Market is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Friday, Jan. 29.

It’s a project that’s been a decade in the works. Organizers said that the market will be much more than just a food hall.

The new vendors will have the chance to share their cuisine, recipes, and diversity. You can taste cuisines from all around the world like Jamaica, Vietnam, the Middle East, and the American South.

Their plan is to open 25% indoor dining capacity, but takeout, curbside, and delivery will still be available.

If you’re looking to head over there starting on Friday, use the Salina Street and Clinton Street entrances.

