Salt City Market vendors all sell out of food on Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All 10 of the Salt City Market’s vendors sold out of food on Friday, the market’s grand opening.

The market posted on Instagram that their vendors will be cooking throughout the night to be sure everyone gets a chance to eat and try out the many delights.

Takeout, curbside, and delivery will still be available. If you plan to go this weekend, use the Salina Street and Clinton Street entrances.

