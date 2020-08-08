Salt City Market’s Cake Bar tests recipes downtown on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Satisfying your sweet tooth in Syracuse, the running curbside test kitchen is hosting their latest vendor, Cake Bar.
Every week throughout the summer, businesses are testing new recipes downtown until the Salt City Market’s debut, which will be their permanent space.
People can pick-up new foods, like Saturday’s Vietnamese inspired pastries, so cooks can see what works and what doesn’t.
“We want the community to know that we’re here, and they can try our menu and items,” Duyen Nguy, the owner of Cake Bar, said. “Then in the future, when the Salt City Market opens, they’ll know that we’re there. And they already tried our stuff and know that it’s good, so they can come.”
The Salt City Market is still under construction and anticipating a November opening date. The market is located on the 400 block of South Salina Street, across from the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
