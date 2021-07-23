Salt City Summer fest kicks off Saturday with live entertainment; will run until September 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time on in Syracuse, the Salt City Summer Fest will kick off on July 24. It will be a seven-week series of street entertainment across downtown Syracuse that will last until September 11.

Local artists will perform along the sidewalks of downtown during peak weekend times of 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., as well as during lunch and dining hours at different places downtown on other days of the week.

For the first weekend starting on July 24, organizers say performances will cover virtually every downtown sidewalk dining area with music of all kinds. The roving entertainment is designed to fill the gap of lost large-scale festivals, and help support the local performing arts community.