‘Salt City Summerfest’ looks to boost economy while supporting local artists

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a new initiative coming to Syracuse to help people bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so many festivals canceled, it’s a way to bring entertainment right to the people, while helping the economy too.

Larry Luttinger, the Executive Director of CNY Jazz Central, got the idea for ‘Salt City Summerfest’ from popular pop-up concerts in New York City.

Luttinger brought the idea to those at Berkshire Bank, along with Assemblymembers Bill Magnarelli, Pam Hunter, and Al Stirpe.

With their sponsorship and partnership, the fest will bring two months of music to the streets of Syracuse.

It’s designed to fill the gap of lost large-scale festivals and help artists get back on their feet.

The additional goal is employment for gate workers. Especially cultural workers, arts workers, musicians, dancers, actors, even video artists who have been almost completely inactive for a year and a half and have been severely economically hit by all of this. Larry Luttinger, Executive Director of CNY Jazz Central

Salt City Summerfest will be made up of local musicians and artists entertaining people during lunch and dining hours at different places downtown such as Hanover Square, the Salt City Market, Armory Square, and the Shot Clock lawn.

The roving entertainment will support different cultures in our community and hopefully, bring more people out to support and boost local business.

“We all want to be together. So, I think this will be very successful. I know other events are gonna go on. People, people want to be back together and that’s what we’re gonna do.” Chris Papayanakos, Regional VIP of Berkshire Bank

Performances start the last week of July and continue through mid-September.

There will be noontime concerts on Wednesdays at Perseverance Park and roving entertainment at different dining locations from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Luttinger says strolling artists and their performances will pop up when and where you least expect them.

Visit Salt City Summerfest to keep up with the schedule as more details unfold.