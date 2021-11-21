Salt City Winter Antique Show returns to NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppers were back at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend for the Salt City Winter Antiques Show.

More than 150 exhibitors filled up the Horticulture Building with booths filled with antiques, arts and other holiday collectibles.

Organizers say after almost two year pause due to COVID-19, it’s great to have vendors and the community back.

“It feels like coming out of a fog,” said Show Manager Stephen Allman. ” It’s literally the first time that we’ve worked since March 2020 here and we are so happy to be back. The reception has been good. The facility has been sweet. The people love having the show back.”

Don’t worry if you couldn’t make it to the show this time around, the Salt City Winter Antiques Show will be back at the Fairgrounds on January 15 and 16.