Salvation Army Christmas Bureau distribution day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of families will be lining up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau distribution day starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Instead of at the Oncenter, it’s being held at the old Post Standard building, right off of North Salina Street near Clinton Square.

This year, it is a drive-through event.

The way it used to work is that thousands of families would line up outside of the Oncenter and once they got inside, they would go through and pick out their own gifts. Because of COVID-19, they couldn’t do that this year. So, when it comes to the gift portion, pre-registered families will now get an email with an e-gift card so they can do their own shopping later on.

Wednesday is pretty much all about the food distribution portion of the event. And for families coming here, there’s a specific traffic pattern you have to follow. You need to enter through North Salina Street. Then, you’ll snake through that lot and go through the old Post Standard garage. Police will be closing Herald Place and bringing North Clinton Street down to one lane of traffic. If there are more cars than expected, they will adjust.

This event was threatened by COVID-19 and organizers weren’t sure it was going to happen. But thanks to a $100,000 donation from Hayner Hoyt and other contributions from other organizations, they are still making sure no kid goes without.

“A lot of our families really depend on the Christmas Bureau. We were not going to be the people who said, you know, no toys for Christmas,” said Linda Lopez, Executive Director for Community Services for the Salvation Army.

If you donated any toys, they will be dropped off at more than 40 organizations, like schools and nursing homes.