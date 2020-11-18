Salvation Army Christmas Bureau registration begins

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Salvation Army_3302763096899273663

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration for the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau begins on Wednesday.

Because of COVID-19, registration is 100% online this year. The event will be a little different, too. It will be a contactless drive-thru event. Clients can come by bus or car, but no walk-ups are allowed.

Registrations runs through December 8.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected