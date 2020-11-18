Salvation Army Christmas Bureau registration begins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration for the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau begins on Wednesday.
Because of COVID-19, registration is 100% online this year. The event will be a little different, too. It will be a contactless drive-thru event. Clients can come by bus or car, but no walk-ups are allowed.
Registrations runs through December 8.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York ranked 4th safest state to spend Thanksgiving
- First arrest made in new law to discourage underage drinking in Binghamton
- Newsfeed Now: Senator faces criticism for ballot discussion; Armless swimmer trains for Paralympics
- City of Syracuse offices to be closed Friday, November 20
- Cayuga County police agencies asking public to take survey on police reform
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App