SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 1000 volunteers helped families drop off toys in Syracuse for local children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Bureau on Friday, Dec. 15.

Organizers of the event say their favorite part is seeing the joyful faces year after year.

“We’ve seen children in our programs…to see our families, we might see them once a year, come through,” Chandra Smith, director of early childhood education services for the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army will be giving out these toys on Wednesday, Dec. 20.