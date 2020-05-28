Salvation Army Family Stores set to reopen June 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers are ready to open! The Salvation Army says the stores in Liverpool, Chittenango, Rome, Ilion, Auburn, Fulton, and Watertown will reopen June 2. The store on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse will be closed for another two weeks due to ongoing renovations.
The stores will temporarily have limited hours and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stores and donation collection sites will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
The Salvation Army’s stores employ over 150 people.
