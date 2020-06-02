Interactive Maps

Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores Reopening

Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers have been closed. Their stores in Liverpool, Chittenango, Rome, Ilion, Auburn, Fulton and Watertown will open on Tuesday, June 2.  In addition to reopening, the stores will also accept donations again.  

The stores will have limited store hours temporarily from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Stores and donation collections sites will be closed on Sunday and Monday. 

To learn more about The Salvation Army Family Stores and to find a donation center near you can visit satruck.org

