SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army food pantry has seen an increase in people needing this resource this year.

“From January through April of this year, we’ve actually seen a 25% increase from last year and in the later of that, April into May we’re seeing an even higher increase,” said Christina Thornton, the Director of Emergency and Practical Assistance Services at the Salvation Army.

That isn’t slowing down. Thornton said one reason is a number of people are losing the extra snap benefit they received during the pandemic. Now they are receiving less income but need the same amount of food. The pantry is serving more than a thousand meals a month.

“There was actually one day at the end of April that we close the pantry early that day because we were literally out of food or out of choices,” Thornton said, “And we wouldn’t want anyone to come in and have to choose 42 cans of diced tomatoes.”

The increase need impacting their food supply.

“This is right now where you can see how much we’re lacking. Typically these shelves are all full,” Thornton said while showing the pantry storage area.

It will be a few months before the shelves are fully restocked. “So right now we’re reliant on donations and food drives,” Thornton explained. “We have exhausted all of our grant funds until July first.”

If you’re able to help, they welcome it.

“It’s just really important that nobody should ever have to go without food,” Thornton said.

The pantry is on pace to serve more than 220,000 meals. It’s also in need of volunteers. To learn more visit: www.sasyr.org