Salvation Army holding milk giveaway on Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be hosting another milk giveaway on Friday and this time, it will be outside the Oncenter.

This is a community-wide distribution for anyone who needs assistance. It’s this Friday from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

Drivers are asked to use the State Street entrance to the Oncenter parking lot, exiting onto Harrison Street after picking up the milk. Each family will get two gallons.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected