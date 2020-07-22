Salvation Army holding milk giveaway on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be hosting another milk giveaway on Friday and this time, it will be outside the Oncenter.

This is a community-wide distribution for anyone who needs assistance. It’s this Friday from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

Drivers are asked to use the State Street entrance to the Oncenter parking lot, exiting onto Harrison Street after picking up the milk. Each family will get two gallons.