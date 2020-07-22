Salvation Army holding milk giveaway on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be hosting another milk giveaway on Friday and this time, it will be outside the Oncenter.
This is a community-wide distribution for anyone who needs assistance. It’s this Friday from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
Drivers are asked to use the State Street entrance to the Oncenter parking lot, exiting onto Harrison Street after picking up the milk. Each family will get two gallons.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears
- Milling project underway on Burnet Avenue
- Meier’s Creek Brewing Company Job Fair
- Celebrate National Hot Dog Day With Hofmann Hot Dogs
- $600 unemployment benefit: GOP reportedly discussing extension of soon-to-expire boost
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App