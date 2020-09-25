Salvation Army holds last food giveaway until winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army hosted its last food giveaway on Friday morning until the winter.
During the giveaway, boxes of produce and dairy were handed out at the Oncenter’s parking lot.
The last giveaway the Salvation Army did helped 800 families.
If you need assistance, you’re advised to visit the nearest food pantry.
