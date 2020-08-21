Salvation Army holds milk and food drive at Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army gave out boxes of food and gallons of milk to families in need on Friday.

It happened in a drive-thru style at the Oncenter parking lot.

The giveaway lasted from 10 a.m. until noon. Each car got a box of food and a box of dairy products.

Two weeks ago, they served around 600 families. There is no word yet on how many families got help on Friday.

The Salvation Army hopes that they met that number again this time.