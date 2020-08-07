Salvation Army holds milk and food drive at Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army spent Friday morning giving out milk and food boxes in Downtown Syracuse.
Each family got two gallons of milk and a box of food that included bread, produce, and non-perishable items. In fact, every family got about 20 different kinds of veggies.
Organizers say the need for food and milk is still strong.
“When we did the milk a couple weeks ago, we had about 200 families. We knew we had to put the food component on it to really get the families out. I think in the first 15 minutes, we did 200 families today,” said Salvation Army Major David Dean.
Several organizations came together to make Friday’s giveaway possible.
