Salvation Army hosting food and milk giveaway on September 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be handing out produce and dairy during a food giveaway on Friday, September 25.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Salvation Army will be handing out the items at the Oncenter parking lot while supplies last.

Each family will receive one box of produce and one box of dairy items.

During the last giveaway, 800 families received items.