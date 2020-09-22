Salvation Army hosting food and milk giveaway on September 25

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be handing out produce and dairy during a food giveaway on Friday, September 25.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Salvation Army will be handing out the items at the Oncenter parking lot while supplies last.

Each family will receive one box of produce and one box of dairy items.

During the last giveaway,  800 families received items.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected