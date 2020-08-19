Salvation Army hosting milk and food giveaway at Oncenter on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be holding another milk and food giveaway at the Oncenter parking lot on Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.
Cars are asked to enter the parking lot from State Street and then exit onto Harrison Street.
Each vehicle will receive a box of produce and a box of dairy items.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
- President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall
- Target sales surge during pandemic
- Millennial Money: 4 expert tips to get hired from home
- Newsfeed Now: “Tiger King” zoo shuts down; DNC Day 2 wrap
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App