Salvation Army hosting milk and food giveaway at Oncenter on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be holding another milk and food giveaway at the Oncenter parking lot on Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

Cars are asked to enter the parking lot from State Street and then exit onto Harrison Street.

Each vehicle will receive a box of produce and a box of dairy items.