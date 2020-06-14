Salvation Army hosts milk and food giveaway in Syracuse Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army announced they will be hosting a milk and food giveaway to anyone in need on Monday, June 15.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last at the Salvation Army ARC located at 2433 Erie Blvd. East.

Some of the items being given away include milk, bread, chips and other “bread items.”

Anyone that is in need is welcome to attend the giveaway on Monday.

