SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army announced they will be hosting a milk and food giveaway to anyone in need on Monday, June 15.
The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last at the Salvation Army ARC located at 2433 Erie Blvd. East.
Some of the items being given away include milk, bread, chips and other “bread items.”
Anyone that is in need is welcome to attend the giveaway on Monday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Another dry, chilly night
- Community faith leaders peacefully protest for racial justice outside Syracuse City Hall
- Large turnout for Black Lives Matter protest in Skaneateles
- Westhill schools carry on Flag Day tradition
- Salvation Army hosts milk and food giveaway in Syracuse Monday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App