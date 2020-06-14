Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Salvation Army hosts milk and food giveaway in Syracuse Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army announced they will be hosting a milk and food giveaway to anyone in need on Monday, June 15. 

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last at the Salvation Army ARC located at 2433 Erie Blvd. East.

Some of the items being given away include milk, bread, chips and other “bread items.”

Anyone that is in need is welcome to attend the giveaway on Monday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected