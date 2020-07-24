SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the pandemic continues across the country and around the world, the need for things like milk is still strong.
The Salvation Army hosted another milk giveaway on Friday in the parking lot of the Oncenter. And while the need for food and milk is great, the need for donations for the Salvation Army grows during the summer.
We typically hit donor fatigue in the summer months too, where donations tend to slide down, so it’s really critical that although people might be giving less the need is still there and escalating during the summer months. So, it’s really important that people support during the months of July and August. They’re very low donation months.Major David Dean — The Salvation Army
At Friday’s giveaway, each family got two gallons of milk. There were 800 gallons of milk to go around.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Salvation Army hosts milk giveaway on Friday
- No baseball but NBT Bank Stadium busy; lots of renovations including new Ephesus lights
- City of Syracuse introduces voluntary retirement program to mitigate losses from pandemic
- Local couple investing in Syracuse’s Southside
- Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travelers program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App