Salvation Army hosts milk giveaway on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the pandemic continues across the country and around the world, the need for things like milk is still strong.

The Salvation Army hosted another milk giveaway on Friday in the parking lot of the Oncenter. And while the need for food and milk is great, the need for donations for the Salvation Army grows during the summer.

We typically hit donor fatigue in the summer months too, where donations tend to slide down, so it’s really critical that although people might be giving less the need is still there and escalating during the summer months. So, it’s really important that people support during the months of July and August. They’re very low donation months. Major David Dean — The Salvation Army

At Friday’s giveaway, each family got two gallons of milk. There were 800 gallons of milk to go around.