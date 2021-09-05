Salvation Army in need of teachers for early childhood education program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 team is tracking local jobs for you. The Salvation Army is looking to hire more than a dozen teachers for its early childhood education program.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army had a full staff for its child care and education programs, serving children 6 weeks to 5-years-old.

Like many workplaces, there’s a struggle for the Salvation Army to meet the demand, especially operating only with half of its staff members.

“Once we have teachers, we can then build up the enrollment,” Chandra Smith, director of early childhood education said. “Without teachers, we can’t build up enrollment so there may be people on waiting lists who need childcare right away but because we do not have a teacher in place, we’re not able to offer the care until we hire.”

The goal is to hire at least 13 teachers within the next 6 months in order for the Salvation Army to continue providing for children and families in need at full capacity.

Many of our families are from our shelters. They’re living in poverty, high-crisis zones in our community. At some point, there is a need for something stable and something consistent, some place they know where their child can go and have all their needs met and they can also have their needs met at the same time. Working here provides you the opportunity to be that resource, to be that support, to be that help that family unit remain the same. Chandra Smith, Director of Early Childhood Education, Salvation Army

Shane Bressette, a Early Head Start teacher, is going on his sixth year at the Salvation Army in Syracuse.

What keeps him coming back day in and day out is the children and when they learn something valuable.

“The best, most rewarding piece is that eureka moment,” Bressette explained. “They bring my teaching home and they want more of my teaching outside of school and at home.”

Shane Bressette teaching his students

Some of the benefits include paid vacations, holidays off and a flexible work schedule. This teaching job requires at least a high school diploma.

“We try to build on the flexibilities of the agency that can offer them stability,” — Chandra Smith

If you’re interested in applying or learning more about the position, call Chandra Smith at (315) 479-1193 or visit the Salvation Army’s website here.